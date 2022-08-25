Small earthquake recorded near Steele, Mo.

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in Pemiscot County Thursday morning, August 25.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered 2.8 miles east of Steele at 5:25 a.m.

The depth of the quake was 4.3 miles.

At least two people reported feeling the small quake. One person in Hornersville and one in Fredericktown.

