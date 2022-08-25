Heartland Votes

Small earthquake recorded near Steele, Mo.

By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in Pemiscot County Thursday morning, August 25.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered 2.8 miles east of Steele at 5:25 a.m.

The depth of the quake was 4.3 miles.

At least two people reported feeling the small quake. One person in Hornersville and one in Fredericktown.

For more information about the quake, click here for the USGS website.

