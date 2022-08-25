Slightly Warmer Temperatures Today

Mostly clear skies with temperatures in the low to mid 60s this morning. Light to patchy fog is possible starting off the day, but this will dissipate rather quickly as temperatures warm into the morning hours. Another mostly sunny day ahead with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s by the afternoon. There is a small chance of an isolated shower in our southern counties this afternoon. Most areas will see no impacts.

Daily high temperatures will continue in the upper 80s to low 90s through the weekend. Morning low temperatures will also increase into the mid and upper 60s. A cold front will push into the Heartland early Friday morning that could bring an isolated shower. A few isolated showers/storms possible Friday and Saturday afternoon. Higher chances of rain and storms move in late Sunday into the first half of next week.

-Lisa

