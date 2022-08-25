Sikeston DPS searching for man considered armed & dangerous

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking the public for help in finding a man they consider armed and dangerous.

Sikeston DPS is searching for 20-year-old Dominic W. Metzger, of East Prairie.

The public is urged not to approach or confront Metzger, but to call police immediately.

Sikeston DPS said Metzger is wanted in connection with an early morning shooting Saturday, August 20.

Officers making a traffic stop reported hearing gunfire coming from the area of Westgate Street and Compress Road at 1 a.m.

Another officer said his patrol vehicle was hit by a bullet.

The officer was not hurt.

Sikeston DPS said dispatchers received a 911 call claiming they were shot at by Metzger.

Officers responded and report finding shell casings on the 300 block of Westgate St.

A no bond warrant was issued for Metzger’s arrest.

Metzger is charged with assault first on a special victim (law enforcement officer), assault first, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and property damage first.

Sikeston DPS said the investigation is ongoing and no other information will be released at the time.

