Sheriff’s office seizes nearly 4 pounds of crystal meth in McCracken Co. drug bust

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people and seized nearly 4 pounds of crystal methamphetamine during a search of a residence on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

According to MCSO, Clarence Hubbard, 54, and Bart Cagle, 56, of McCracken Co., were arrested when drug detectives executed a search warrant of a residence at 5445 Harris Road.

Detectives say an investigation revealed that Hubbard was selling illegal drugs from the residence.

During the search, detectives found and seized close to 4 pounds of Crystal Methamphetamine and approximately 150 grams of Cocaine.

Sgt. Jesse Riddle says detectives also located a large number of illegally possessed prescription medications in Cagle’s car.

MCSO says the seized drugs in this case, if sold on the street in user amounts, could’ve had an estimated street value of more than $170,000.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Paducah Police K-9 Unit.

Hubbard and Cagle were arrested and now face drug trafficking charges.

Both were lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

