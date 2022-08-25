Program looks to attract more physicians to rural Illinois

QUINCY (WGEM) - According to Southern Illinois University Medicine officials, rural areas are facing a severe shortage of healthcare workers.

According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the United States could see an estimated shortage of between 37,800 and 124,000 physicians by 2034.

But local officials said there are programs that are working to get medical students to live, train and work in rural areas, and there is an growing interest in students inquiring about the programs.

The Rural Illinois Medical Student Assistance Program is a partnership with the University of Illinois and the Illinois Farm Bureau and it helps students overcome financial or academic barriers to their education.

Around since 1948, Adams County Farm Bureau Manager Shawn Valter said the program makes financial assistance like student loan payments available for students in exchange for five years of work in a rural Illinois community that’s in need of healthcare professionals.

He said easy access to professional care can make a difference in underserved areas.

“Anytime you have to travel, and if you are sick or need immediate care, the shorter distance you have to go to get that care just makes it a lot easier for everyone,” Valter said.

He said it can be difficult for rural areas to compete with more metropolitan areas, and programs like this are a good way to encourage medical student to give rural areas a chance. Students do have to go through the University of Illinois College of Medicine since a partnership between the two organizations.

Dr. William Dixon, SIU Center for Family Medicine Residency Program Director, said programs like this can make a difference on the health of a rural community. He said for every physicians that enters a rural area, they’ll help 3,000 to 5,000 people.

“It’s a tremendous improvement in the quality of life for that community,” Dixon said. “We see that for every primary care physician that enters a community, the average life expectancy in that community actually goes up two to three years.”

He said medical programs also help encourage students to stay in the area. He said for students who go through one SIU program, 60 percent of graduates will stay within 50 miles of where they did their residency training.

If you are interested in learning more about the Rural Illinois Medical Assistance Program you can contact your local farm bureau. For Adams County its (217) 222-7305.

