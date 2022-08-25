Officials give tips on posting back-to-school photos

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Online predators may have easy access to your personal information if given the opportunity.

Two local officials in Cape Girardeau say that keeping your personal information private is very important.

Dr. Tamara Zellars Buck, chair of mass media at Southeast Missouri State, said “I want to caution parents to just pay attention to what they’re posting. Be generic and go ahead and share those first day of school pictures, I love to see them they bring a lot of happiness to this world, we just have to make sure we’re not setting our families up for harm by doing so.”

She also shared that college students are actually struggling with similar issues with their photos being stolen by unknown strangers.

Whitney Quick with the BBB said, “You wanna make sure that while you are doing this, that you double check your privacy settings on Facebook and any other social media that you may have. Make sure that you have it set to where it’s only going to be seen by friends and family and not publicly. So, if you’ve got things set to public make sure you are not sharing this kind of information about your children and letting that information be out there... it’s only your friends and family that get to see this. Because what can happen is scammers can use this kind of information to identity theft, either like questions you may have on your bank account statements or start doing identity fraud with your child.”

