New businesses open in downtown Cape Girardeau

Some new businesses can be seen in downtown Cape Girardeau.
By Noelle Williams
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Downtown Cape Girardeau has seen some new businesses pop up which residents hope will give the local economy a leg up.

Three new restaurants will be established downtown.

Folks are saying they’re glad to see the new businesses after the pandemic had such a harsh impact on local business owners.

They also said these newer restaurants will benefit the the student population as well as younger diners in general.

“I think Cape Girardeau has a lot of potential and this is one f those ways we can capitalize on it,” Shanté Hanna said. “This is a college town lot of students want to see what else is out there outside of the campus.”

Additionally, the new businesses will help bring more jobs to the community.

There is also new expansion happening not far from downtown Cape.

SEMO fans can expect an upgraded Houck Stadium Multiuse Complex.

The first phase of that project is set to complete in August 2023.

