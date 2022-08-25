Murphysboro police looking for bank robbery suspect

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a bank robbery suspect.

According to Murphysboro police, they responded to a robbery at Regions Bank around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 25.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a hat, sunglasses, a long-sleeve shirt with a cut-off shirt over the top and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Murphysboro Police Department at 618-684-2121.

