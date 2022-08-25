Heartland Votes

McCracken Co. deputies investigating stolen utility trailer

Deputies are investigating a stolen utility trailer that was last seen in McCracken County.
Deputies are investigating a stolen utility trailer that was last seen in McCracken County.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating a stolen utility trailer that was last seen in McCracken County.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, they received a report that a Haulmark utility trailer was stolen from a business in the area of Olivet Church Road on August 21.

If anyone sees the trailer, or knows where it is, they are asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 270-444-4719 or their local law enforcement agency. Tips may also be provided via West KY Crime Stoppers at 270-444-8355, texting “WKY” and the information to 8474111 or the West Kentucky Crimestoppers app.

