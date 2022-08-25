Man arrested in connection with human trafficking investigation in southern Ill.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in southern Illinois in connection with a human trafficking investigation.

Jose Antonio Navarro-Laguna, 41, of Olivehurst, California, was arrested for immigration-related offenses.

According to a post on the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Illinois State Police stopped a vehicle on Interstate 57 near the Mount Vernon exit on August 24. During the stop, they said evidence of human trafficking was found.

Agents with Homeland Security Investigations, along with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office detective, a member of the Homeland Security Investigations Task Force, responded to assist ISP.

They say evidence was seized at the scene and a 21-year-old female illegal immigrant was detained and turned over to HSI agents.

The investigation into human trafficking is ongoing as the sheriff’s office works with the state police and Homeland Security Investigations.

