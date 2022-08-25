Man accused of stealing copper, leading officers on chase in Butler Co.

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of stealing copper and leading officers on a chase early Thursday morning, August 25.

Michael W. Hon, 44, of Poplar Bluff, is being held on an outstanding felony parole warrant and charges are being requested for felony resisting arrest by fleeing, felony property damage and felony stealing.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, at around 2:10 a.m. Sheriff Mark Dobbs and other deputies were patrolling an agricultural region in the southern part of the county due to a rash of recent copper thefts.

The sheriff tried to stop a dark colored 2003 Chevrolet pickup on County Road 307 at the intersection of Highway 53.

The truck pulled over briefly on Highway 53, but as the sheriff got out of his patrol car the truck fled.

A lengthy chase began on Highway 53 to County Roads 309 and 316 with other deputies assisting the sheriff.

One officer spotted the vehicle on nearby County Road 331 headed north. They say the vehicle continued to flee north on 331 and the sheriff was able to get in front of the pursuit, blocking the road to end the chase.

However, they say the vehicle turned sharply to the left, then drove through a ditch and proceeded through a cornfield for about 75 yards before the driver got out and started running.

Two officers ran into the field and took the driver into custody with incident.

The suspect was identified as Hon.

According to the sheriff’s office, they found a large quantity of copper during a search of the truck. They said the wire is believed to have been stolen from farms in that area.

