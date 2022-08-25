Heartland First Responders put their lives on the line everyday to keep us safe, many times without the life-saving equipment they need to keep them safe. That’s why KFVS12 is teaming up with HeroFund USA for Giving Day on September 7th. Your donation on Giving Day can help provide life-saving equipment to Heartland First Responders that they might not otherwise be able to afford.

There are several ways to donate and all funds stay local:

Call toll-free: 833-549-2882

Text: herofund to 44321

On-line: CLICK HERE to donate on-line

Watch KFVS12 throughout the day from 6:00 a.m. through 6:30 p.m. for special coverage with local stories and ways you can help. Many of our Heartland First Responders are over-worked and under-paid, and work everyday without complaining to keep us safe and secure. PLEASE help us help them by making a donation on our KFVS12 HeroFund Giving Day on September 7

Today’s First-Responders face unprecedented challenges with every emergency call they answer. Emerging threats and new technologies create safety risks every day. Many departments, large or small, face the need for high-technology safety precautions while some departments struggle to fund even the most basic safety needs for their personnel. HeroFundUSA, Inc. was founded by a small group of concerned citizens in Missouri and Kansas on the belief that first responders are often unsung heroes to our many fellow citizens throughout our states.

HeroFundUSA, Inc. was founded to meet the expanding needs of our Nation’s First-Responders, including fire fighters, police officers, emergency medical personnel and their loved ones. HeroFundUSA, Inc. provides direct funding for preventative/safety measures and equipment such as drones, robots, body armor, infrared cameras, helmets, shields and more – all items that ensure the increased safety of police officers, fire fighters and emergency medical personnel will be considered for funding. Additionally, HeroFundUSA, Inc. supports families of first responders in times of crisis such as critical line-of-duty injury or death and ongoing support to these families beyond the immediate crisis. HeroFundUSA, Inc. provides support and services to first responders and their families throughout Missouri and Kansas regardless of department size and locale.

HeroFundUSA, Inc. is funded entirely by private and corporate contributions with 100% of our public support and fundraising event income being used in support of the mission services

