Heartland provides humanitarian support for Ukrainian crisis

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Heartland is providing humanitarian support for the Ukrainian crisis.

Cobbs Prosthetics, located in Cape Girardeau and Farmington, Missouri, is sending equipment that’ll be used to make prosthetic limbs.

The equipment is being sent to a hospital in Poland with the help of an organization called August Mission.

Retired Lt. Col Lia Mastronardi from Cape Girardeau is a volunteer with the organization and helped organize the shipment.

“It was like the machinery to craft it. There is going to be like a two-part process for making these prosthetics there is going to be a CAD cam like a three-dimensional printing,” Mastronardi said.

Mastronardi spent several weeks in Poland and Ukraine in April evacuating the needs of war refugees.

She said there are hundreds if not thousands of Ukrainian citizens and soldiers who have lost limbs as a result of the ongoing war with Russia.

“I’ve been so heartened by all these people who have reached out to help,” she said. “It’s time to go again and people have started this hospital project because there is such a great need of wounded people, civilians and military, who are being wounded daily in the six-month-long crisis.”

