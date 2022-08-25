Heartland Votes

Heartland provides humanitarian support for Ukrainian crisis

People in the Heartland are providing support for Ukraine.
By Mike Snuffer
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Heartland is providing humanitarian support for the Ukrainian crisis.

Cobbs Prosthetics, located in Cape Girardeau and Farmington, Missouri, is sending equipment that’ll be used to make prosthetic limbs.

The equipment is being sent to a hospital in Poland with the help of an organization called August Mission.

Retired Lt. Col Lia Mastronardi from Cape Girardeau is a volunteer with the organization and helped organize the shipment.

“It was like the machinery to craft it. There is going to be like a two-part process for making these prosthetics there is going to be a CAD cam like a three-dimensional printing,” Mastronardi said.

Mastronardi spent several weeks in Poland and Ukraine in April evacuating the needs of war refugees.

She said there are hundreds if not thousands of Ukrainian citizens and soldiers who have lost limbs as a result of the ongoing war with Russia.

“I’ve been so heartened by all these people who have reached out to help,” she said. “It’s time to go again and people have started this hospital project because there is such a great need of wounded people, civilians and military, who are being wounded daily in the six-month-long crisis.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 57 near Anna.
Passenger dies in crash on I-57 near Anna involving 2 semis
The Heartland virus is likely spread by the Lone Star tick. This is an estimated Lone Star tick...
Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.
Nicky V. Hines, a Cape Girardeau native, is set to perform at the Grand Ole Opry on Thursday,...
Cape Girardeau native to perform at Grand Ole Opry
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
Dana L. Cureton was charged with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance.
2nd person charged in connection with Bollinger Co. fentanyl death

Latest News

Michael W. Hon, 44, of Poplar Bluff, is accused of stealing copper from area farms and leading...
Man accused of stealing copper, leading officers on chase in Butler Co.
People in the Heartland are providing support for Ukraine.
Heartland support for Ukraine
Political leaders gathered in Du Quoin for the Southern Illinois Legislative Summit.
Political leaders gather in Du Quoin for the Southern Illinois Legislative Summit
Williamson Co. to receive one of ten statewide grants announced by IDNR