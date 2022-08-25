Heartland Votes

Governor Beshear provides Team Kentucky Update

The governor touched on several projects within the state such as flood relief, economic development and COVID-19 and monkeypox updates.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held this week’s team Kentucky Update on Thursday, August 25.

The governor touched on several projects within the state such as flood relief, economic development and COVID-19 and monkeypox updates.

ARPA funding

In response to the flooding in Eastern Kentucky, Gov. Beshear is reminding folks that the deadline for application submissions for the $75 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding has been extended.

The new deadlines for application submissions are as follows:

  • Pool two: $25 million for destination marketing organizations – Friday, Sept. 30
  • Pool three: $25 million for meetings and conventions – Friday, Oct. 7
  • Pool four: $10 million for multi-jurisdiction marketing – Friday, Nov. 4

Health Updates: COVID-19 and Monkeypox

Gov. Beshear said COVID-19 continues to spread in Kentucky, but he’s hopeful that most communities will have a slight decline.

Several Ky. counties are back to a low COVID-19 Community Level.

According to the governor, a total of 26 cases of monkeypox have been identified in Kentucky. All cases have occurred in adults.

Anyone who is eligible for the vaccine should contact their local health department to identify options for obtaining the vaccine.

