Heartland Votes

Gov. Beshear: $25M grant to plug orphan wells expects to create more than 150 jobs

Gov. Beshear says the division estimates that up to 1,200 wells could be capped though this...
Gov. Beshear says the division estimates that up to 1,200 wells could be capped though this initial grant.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear announced a grant of $25 million to plug orphan oil and gas wells across the state, which is expected to create 180 jobs.

As part of the governor’s Better Kentucky Plan Stronger Communities Program, the grant funds will allow communities, businesses and local governments to benefit from this well capping, as well as projects focused upon energy efficiency, forestry, renewable energy, waste management and water.

“This initial grant will not only create jobs, but it will allow us to plug these orphan oil and gas wells which have affected our farmers and other private landowners,” Gov. Beshear said.

According to a release, over a dozen Kentucky counties have higher densities of orphaned wells.

Initial efforts will prioritize areas with wells prone to leakage, hindering land development, affecting communities, damaging croplands or negatively impacting water resources.

Interested contractors are encouraged to bid through the Finance Cabinet on “packages” of orphan wells identified by the Division of Oil and Gas as eligible for this program.

Gov. Beshear says the division estimates that up to 1,200 wells could be capped though this initial grant.

The Finance and Administration Cabinet has issued 17 requests for proposals and contracts could be awarded by the end of September, plugging 312 abandoned wells.

“The Kentucky Oil and Gas Association (KOGA) appreciates the opportunity to partner with our federal and state leaders, including Gov. Beshear, to help secure and administer these critical orphan well-plugging funds,” KOGA Executive Director Ryan Watts said. “This funding will go a long way in protecting the environment while reducing the surface impact of these orphan wells.”

Information on the program and how to apply can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 57 near Anna.
Passenger dies in crash on I-57 near Anna involving 2 semis
The Heartland virus is likely spread by the Lone Star tick. This is an estimated Lone Star tick...
Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.
Nicky V. Hines, a Cape Girardeau native, is set to perform at the Grand Ole Opry on Thursday,...
Cape Girardeau native to perform at Grand Ole Opry
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
Dana L. Cureton was charged with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance.
2nd person charged in connection with Bollinger Co. fentanyl death

Latest News

The governor touched on several projects within the state such as flood relief, economic...
Governor Beshear provides Team Kentucky Update
Deputies are investigating a stolen utility trailer that was last seen in McCracken County.
McCracken Co. deputies investigating stolen utility trailer
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Both Clarence Hubbard (left) and Bart Cagle (right) were arrested and lodged in the McCracken...
Sheriff’s office seizes nearly 4 pounds of crystal meth in McCracken Co. drug bust