Gov. Beshear: $25M grant to plug orphan wells expects to create more than 150 jobs

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear announced a grant of $25 million to plug orphan oil and gas wells across the state, which is expected to create 180 jobs.

As part of the governor’s Better Kentucky Plan Stronger Communities Program, the grant funds will allow communities, businesses and local governments to benefit from this well capping, as well as projects focused upon energy efficiency, forestry, renewable energy, waste management and water.

“This initial grant will not only create jobs, but it will allow us to plug these orphan oil and gas wells which have affected our farmers and other private landowners,” Gov. Beshear said.

According to a release, over a dozen Kentucky counties have higher densities of orphaned wells.

Initial efforts will prioritize areas with wells prone to leakage, hindering land development, affecting communities, damaging croplands or negatively impacting water resources.

Interested contractors are encouraged to bid through the Finance Cabinet on “packages” of orphan wells identified by the Division of Oil and Gas as eligible for this program.

Gov. Beshear says the division estimates that up to 1,200 wells could be capped though this initial grant.

The Finance and Administration Cabinet has issued 17 requests for proposals and contracts could be awarded by the end of September, plugging 312 abandoned wells.

“The Kentucky Oil and Gas Association (KOGA) appreciates the opportunity to partner with our federal and state leaders, including Gov. Beshear, to help secure and administer these critical orphan well-plugging funds,” KOGA Executive Director Ryan Watts said. “This funding will go a long way in protecting the environment while reducing the surface impact of these orphan wells.”

Information on the program and how to apply can be found here.

