First Alert Thursday Outlook

Our warm, dry, late summer pattern is set to continue…..with a gradual increase in humidity and storm chances as we go through the weekend and into early next week. Today looks to be a hair warmer and more humid, with afternoon highs near 90 and very light winds. After another quiet and mild night, Friday may finally give us a very slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm or two…but most areas will likely remain dry with highs in the low 90′s.

Rain and storm chances will gradually ramp up over the weekend and into the first half of next week as an upper trough approaches from the west and moist southwest flow develops in our region. Isolated storms Saturday look to become a bit more widespread by Sunday afternoon….with the best chances of rain likely Monday and Tuesday as the upper trough inches closer. Beyond Tuesday the upper trough actually tries to move back to the west a little, allowing for decreasing rain chances.

