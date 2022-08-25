Heartland Votes

First Alert Thursday Outlook

Warm, dry pattern continues for now....but rain chances set to return....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our warm, dry,  late summer pattern is set to continue…..with a gradual increase in humidity and storm chances as we go through the weekend and into early next week.  Today looks to be a hair warmer and more humid, with afternoon highs near 90 and very light winds.  After another quiet and mild night,  Friday may finally give us a very slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm or two…but most areas will likely remain dry with highs in the low 90′s.

Rain and storm chances will gradually ramp up over the weekend and into the first half of next week as an upper trough approaches from the west and moist southwest flow develops in our region.  Isolated storms Saturday look to become a bit more widespread by Sunday afternoon….with the best chances of rain likely Monday and Tuesday as the upper trough inches closer.  Beyond Tuesday the upper trough actually tries to move back to the west a little,  allowing for decreasing rain chances.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Heartland virus is likely spread by the Lone Star tick. This is an estimated Lone Star tick...
Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.
One person died in a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 57 near Anna.
Passenger dies in crash on I-57 near Anna involving 2 semis
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
Nicky V. Hines, a Cape Girardeau native, is set to perform at the Grand Ole Opry on Thursday,...
Cape Girardeau native to perform at Grand Ole Opry
Marcos Rios is accused of killing a woman and trying to hide her body under a mattress at a...
Paducah man accused of killing woman, hiding her body under mattress at motel

Latest News

A beautiful butterfly on a calm summer day in Humbolt, Tenn.
Slightly Warmer Temperatures Today
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 8/25
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 8/25
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 8/24
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 8/24
First Alert 9 p.m. Forecast on 8/24
First Alert 9 p.m. Forecast on 8/24