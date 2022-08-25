Heartland Votes

First Alert: Feeling more like August

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 8/25
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:42 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(KFVS) - It’s starting to feel more like August in the Heartland.

Light to patchy fog is again possible this morning, but this should dissipate quickly as temperatures quickly warm up.

Afternoon highs will be slightly warmer in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Skies will be mostly sunny, but there is a small chance of an isolated shower in our southern counties. Most areas will see no impacts.

Afternoon highs will continue in the upper 80s to low 90s through the weekend.

Morning lows will also increase into the mid and upper 60s.

A cold front will push into the Heartland early Friday morning.

The front could bring an isolated shower.

A few isolated showers and storms are possible Friday and Saturday afternoon.

There are better chances for rain and storms late Sunday into the first half of next week.

