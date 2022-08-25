A few isolated showers possible tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We saw warmer temperatures this afternoon across the area and this evening will be warmer as well. Readings will remain in the lower 80s for most areas during the early evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 50s.

Friday will be partly sunny and hot. It will be a little more humid across the area as well. This will allow for a few isolated thunderstorms to develop during the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.