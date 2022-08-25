Execution date set for man convicted in 2005 Kirkwood cop’s death

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The Supreme Court of Missouri announced Wednesday an execution date for Kevin Johnson, the man who admitted to killing Kirkwood Police Officer William McEntee.

The state filed a motion in May of this year to set Johnson’s execution date. It was announced Wednesday that Johnson will die within a 24-hour period beginning at 6 p.m. on November 29.

Johnson was sentenced to death on Feb. 1, 2008, for McEntee’s killing. Johnson filed an appeal but was denied. He also filed a petition for writ of certiorari, which is a request that the U.S. Supreme Court review the case. That was also denied.

Officer McEntee was 43 years old when he was shot and killed in Kirkwood’s Meacham Park neighborhood on July 5, 2005. He served on the force for 20 years, according to his biography on the Officer Down Memorial Page. He had a wife and three children.

