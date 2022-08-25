Heartland Votes

Downtown Cape Girardeau parking lot to close overnight this weekend

the Boardman Pavilion parking lot, located at Themis and Main, will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6...
the Boardman Pavilion parking lot, located at Themis and Main, will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday, August 27 and Saturday, August 28.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A downtown parking lot will be closed overnight on Friday and Saturday, August, 27-28.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the Boardman Pavilion parking lot, located at Themis and Main, will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day.

They said cars that are in the lot after the closing time will be allowed to leave, but no cars will be allowed to park.

This action by the police department comes after several incidents in the past few weeks, as well as concerning large crowds that gather in that location.

