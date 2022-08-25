Celebrating National Park Service Founders Day at Ste. Geneviève National Historical Park

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (KFVS) - Today’s the day to celebrate the great outdoors.

It’s National Park Service Founders Day and 106th anniversary of the creation of the Park Service.

Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park is holding a free concert Thursday to celebrate.

The event starts with an open-house tour of the Bauvais-Amoureux House from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“The vertical log architecture is one of the main draws here in Ste. Genevieve,” said Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park Interpretation Program Manager David Newmann. “These extant structures (you see here behind me) are examples of those early French Colonial inhabitants and are increasingly rare. The Bauvais-Amoureux House is only one of 5 of its kind left.”

After the tours, at 7 p.m., the Zydeco Crawdaddies will perform a variety of Zydeco music from the French Creole region of southern Louisiana.

Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and suggest bringing a picnic basket. Glass bottles are not permitted.

The goal of the National Park Service is to preserve and protect natural and cultural resources and educate visitors.

There are 423 national park sites in the United States, which span more than 84 million acres.

The park service says there are national parks in each state and extending into the territories, including parks in Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, and Guam.

