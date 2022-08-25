Balloons released in memory of Cape Girardeau teen killed by gun violence in 2019

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A balloon release was held in Cape Girardeau to remember Madison Robinson on Wednesday, August 24.

It’s been three years since the 15-year-old was shot and killed on her front porch during a drive-by shooting.

The shooting happened on 900 block of Jefferson Avenue in Cape Girardeau.

Madison was just days away from celebrating her 16th birthday.

Police made an arrest in the case, but charges were dropped after a witness refused to cooperate.

The teen’s mother still has hope justice will be served.

“Never give up the fight,” said Madison’s mother, Yameka Robinson. “No mom should have to bury their child. No mom should have to beg for justice. So whatever you have to do. Whatever steps you have to take, just go a little further. And eventually justice will come.”

Since Madison’s death, Yameka opened Madi’s Kitchen, a mobile food truck.

Yameka says it helps her keep Madison’s name in public.

Anyone with information about Madison’s death can text an anonymous tip line to Cape Girardeau Police by texting “CAPEPD” to 847411.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.