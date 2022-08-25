Heartland Votes

Balloons released in memory of Cape Girardeau teen killed by gun violence in 2019

A balloon release was held in Cape Girardeau to remember Madison Robinson on Wednesday, August...
A balloon release was held in Cape Girardeau to remember Madison Robinson on Wednesday, August 24.(Source: Lakeshia Green)
By Roger Seay
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A balloon release was held in Cape Girardeau to remember Madison Robinson on Wednesday, August 24.

It’s been three years since the 15-year-old was shot and killed on her front porch during a drive-by shooting.

The shooting happened on 900 block of Jefferson Avenue in Cape Girardeau.

Madison was just days away from celebrating her 16th birthday.

Police made an arrest in the case, but charges were dropped after a witness refused to cooperate.

The teen’s mother still has hope justice will be served.

“Never give up the fight,” said Madison’s mother, Yameka Robinson. “No mom should have to bury their child. No mom should have to beg for justice. So whatever you have to do. Whatever steps you have to take, just go a little further. And eventually justice will come.”

Since Madison’s death, Yameka opened Madi’s Kitchen, a mobile food truck.

Yameka says it helps her keep Madison’s name in public.

Anyone with information about Madison’s death can text an anonymous tip line to Cape Girardeau Police by texting “CAPEPD” to 847411.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 57 near Anna.
Passenger dies in crash on I-57 near Anna involving 2 semis
The Heartland virus is likely spread by the Lone Star tick. This is an estimated Lone Star tick...
Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
Nicky V. Hines, a Cape Girardeau native, is set to perform at the Grand Ole Opry on Thursday,...
Cape Girardeau native to perform at Grand Ole Opry
Marcos Rios is accused of killing a woman and trying to hide her body under a mattress at a...
Paducah man accused of killing woman, hiding her body under mattress at motel

Latest News

Police are looking for this man in connection with a bank robbery on Thursday morning, August 25.
Murphysboro police looking for bank robbery suspect
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held in front of the Show Me Center on the southside parking lot...
Ribbon cutting held for neighborhood solar project in Cape Girardeau
Dana L. Cureton was charged with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance.
2nd person charged in connection with Bollinger Co. fentanyl death
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered 2.8 miles east of Steele at 5:25...
Small earthquake recorded near Steele, Mo.
A ribbon cutting was held on Thursday morning for the Neighborhood Solar Project in Cape...
Ribbon cutting held for Neighborhood Solar Project in Cape Girardeau