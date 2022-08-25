Heartland Votes

2nd person charged in connection with Bollinger Co. fentanyl death

Dana L. Cureton was charged with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A second person has been charged in connection with a man’s fentanyl death in January.

Dana L. Cureton was charged with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance.

Her bond was set at $500,000 cash only.

According to a Facebook post from the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, the death investigation began on Sunday, January 2 when deputies were dispatched to an unresponsive man at a home in Sedgewickville, Mo.

Shortly after their arrival, the man was declared dead. He was identified as 28-year-old Brandon Stephens, of Patton.

Deputies say they determined through forensic testing that fentanyl was a contributing factor in Stephens’ death.

According to deputies, Stephens got the fentanyl from Christopher Wolk and Dana Cureton.

Wolk was charged earlier in August with second-degree murder.

The Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has since filed charges against Cureton and a warrant was issued for her arrest on August 25.

She remains in custody at this time.

