2 Sikeston men wanted in connection with car theft investigation

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for two men accused of taking a vehicle.

Tayshaun Antwan Price-Lane, 19, is described as approximately 5-feet-, 7-inches tall and 185 pounds with gold teeth, short and twisted dreadlocks.

Jaquelin Zytreze West, 19, is described as approximately 5-feet, 5-inches tall and 120 pounds with long, black dreadlocks.

The last known addresses for both were in Sikeston.

According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Price-Lane and West were charged with robbery in the first degree through New Madrid County and no-bond warrants were issued from an incident that occurred on August 14 in Sikeston.

Police say on Aug. 14 a Sikeston resident drove Jaquelin West to the 800 block of Cherokee. Once there, West got out of the vehicle and the left the driver in the vehicle by themself.

According to police, a group of people including Tayshaun Price-Lane approached the vehicle and ordered the driver to get out. The victim told officers a juvenile reached in the vehicle and took the keys out of the ignition.

As this was happening, several other people approached the vehicle with guns.

Police say the victim willingly gave up the vehicle and ran from the area for their safety.

They say the victim’s vehicle was found and returned to them. The victim was not injured during the incident.

According to DPS, this is an ongoing investigation and more people could be charged at a later time.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.