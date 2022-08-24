Williamson Co. deputies: Shots fired from one vehicle at another on Rte. 13

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after they say shots were fired from one vehicle at another on Route 13.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, it happened on Route 13 just west of Greenbrier Road around 10:33 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23.

They said the victim’s vehicle was shot at as it was being passed by the suspect vehicle.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-415-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.