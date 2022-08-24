Where you can see Bluey’s Big Play the stage show
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - See Bluey, Bingo and the whole gang in Bluey’s Big Play, the Heelers’ first live theatre show!
If you live in the Heartland, some tour dates in the area include:
2022
- December 13-14 at Juanita K. Hammons Hall in Springfield, Mo.
2023
- May 31-1 at the Carson Center in Paducah, Ky.
- June 3-4 at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville, Tenn.
- June 17-18 at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis, Mo.
- June 24-25 at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Kansas City, Mo.
You can find the full list of tour dates here.
