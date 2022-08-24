Where you can see Bluey’s Big Play the stage show

(HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - See Bluey, Bingo and the whole gang in Bluey’s Big Play, the Heelers’ first live theatre show!

You can get tickets here.

If you live in the Heartland, some tour dates in the area include:

2022

December 13-14 at Juanita K. Hammons Hall in Springfield, Mo.

2023

May 31-1 at the Carson Center in Paducah, Ky.

June 3-4 at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville, Tenn.

June 17-18 at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis, Mo.

June 24-25 at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Kansas City, Mo.

You can find the full list of tour dates here.

