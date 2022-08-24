Heartland Votes

Western Ky. man accused of sending inappropriate texts to juvenile

A western Kentucky man is accused of sending inappropriate texts to a juvenile.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man is accused of sending inappropriate texts to a juvenile.

Charles Bourff, 53, of LaCenter, was arrested on charges of promoting a minor (under 16) in sex performance, possession of cont. substance first degree first offense (methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia buy/poss.

According to a release from the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office, on August 22, deputies responded to a report of inappropriate texts being sent from an adult to a 14-year-old.

They determined Bourff was engaging in illegal activity through text messages with the juvenile.

Bourff was arrested and taken to the Ballard County Jail on Aug. 23.

According to deputies, he was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

The investigation is ongoing.

