Special Olympics in southern Ill. hosting events again

By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Special Olympics in southern Illinois returns to hosting events after COVID-19.

This is the group’s first event in a few years.

Leaders with the event say in a normal year they host about 10-days worth of bowling.

Kimberly Talley is the director of Region K Special Olympics and she said she is thrilled to be back hosting events again.

“It’s fun to see the joy and the smiles and the hugs and the high-fives,” she said. “They’ve all missed it, we’ve all missed it. Our volunteers that are seasoned or what we call ‘veteran volunteers,’ are so happy to be back and we even got some new volunteers who are like, ‘wow, this is great. I want to do it again.’ So, it’s been great to have the energy.”

The Special Olympics is always looking for volunteers.

If you would like to do so, you can find more information at specialolympics.org and search under “Region K.”

