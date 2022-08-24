Police chase through 2 counties leads to arrest

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Benton, Kentucky man, accused of leading McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase, was arrested on several charges.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to pull over 42-year-old Clinton S. Borders for traffic violations in the area of Yarbro Lane in Paducah at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23.

The sheriff’s office said Borders did not stop and continued to drive his pickup truck onto Hovekamp Road.

Deputies set out tire deflation devices in different locations as the truck traveled toward Marshall County.

The truck ran over one of the devices and continued traveling down the road.

At one time, the sheriff’s office said Borders allegedly drove toward a patrol sergeant and revved his engine.

The sergeant and his patrol vehicle were not hit by the truck.

The chase then continued outbound on U.S. 68 into Marshall County.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and deputies joined the pursuit.

Deputies said Borders turned into a subdivision, just over the Marshall County line, where the truck went off the road and into someone’s yard. The truck tires had lost air.

After a short chase on foot, Borders was arrested without any issues and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail on the following charges:

No tail lamps

Rear license not illuminated

Reckless driving

Speeding 26 mph or > speed limit

Wanton endangerment – 1st degree

Wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer

Fleeing or evading police - 1st degree (motor vehicle)

Criminal mischief – 1st degree

Operating a motor vehicle U/INFL alcohol or substance – 1st (aggravator)

Disregarding traffic control device – traffic light

Disregarding stop sign

Fleeing or evading police – 1st degree (on foot)

Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

Trafficking in controlled substance – 1st degree – 1st offense (methamphetamine)

No registration receipt

No registration plates

Failure of non-owner operator to maintain insurance – 1st offense

Borders was also served with two failure to appear warrants out of Marshall County.

