Heartland Votes

Police chase through 2 counties leads to arrest

Clinton S. Borders, 42 of Benton, Ky., was arrested on several charges in connection with a...
Clinton S. Borders, 42 of Benton, Ky., was arrested on several charges in connection with a police chase in McCracken County into Marshall County.(Source: McCracken County Regional Jail)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Benton, Kentucky man, accused of leading McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase, was arrested on several charges.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to pull over 42-year-old Clinton S. Borders for traffic violations in the area of Yarbro Lane in Paducah at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23.

The sheriff’s office said Borders did not stop and continued to drive his pickup truck onto Hovekamp Road.

Deputies set out tire deflation devices in different locations as the truck traveled toward Marshall County.

The truck ran over one of the devices and continued traveling down the road.

At one time, the sheriff’s office said Borders allegedly drove toward a patrol sergeant and revved his engine.

The sergeant and his patrol vehicle were not hit by the truck.

The chase then continued outbound on U.S. 68 into Marshall County.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and deputies joined the pursuit.

Deputies said Borders turned into a subdivision, just over the Marshall County line, where the truck went off the road and into someone’s yard. The truck tires had lost air.

After a short chase on foot, Borders was arrested without any issues and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail on the following charges:

  • No tail lamps
  • Rear license not illuminated
  • Reckless driving
  • Speeding 26 mph or > speed limit
  • Wanton endangerment – 1st degree
  • Wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer
  • Fleeing or evading police - 1st degree (motor vehicle)
  • Criminal mischief – 1st degree
  • Operating a motor vehicle U/INFL alcohol or substance – 1st (aggravator)
  • Disregarding traffic control device – traffic light
  • Disregarding stop sign
  • Fleeing or evading police – 1st degree (on foot)
  • Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
  • Trafficking in controlled substance – 1st degree – 1st offense (methamphetamine)
  • No registration receipt
  • No registration plates
  • Failure of non-owner operator to maintain insurance – 1st offense

Borders was also served with two failure to appear warrants out of Marshall County.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Heartland virus is likely spread by the Lone Star tick. This is an estimated Lone Star tick...
Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.
Crews were called to an early morning fire at Patsy’s Journeyman Restaurant in Doniphan on...
Doniphan, Mo. restaurant fire under investigation
Researchers find hope in a way to possibly cure food allergies.
Study finds cure for food allergies, but nobody wants to take it
McCracken County and Graves County deputies worked together to clear the area of marijuana...
Deputies investigate illegal marijuana growing operation in western Ky.
A family of seven traveling through the Heartland was taken to the hospital with carbon...
Family traveling through New Madrid County recover from carbon monoxide poisoning

Latest News

Downtown Paducah is a popular tourist destination along the Ohio River.
Paducah approves $10.4 million grant for riverfront upgrades
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
The American Heritage docked in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Wednesday, August 24.
Riverboat docking season in Cape Girardeau
Graphic
16-year-old robbed at gunpoint at St. Louis bus stop