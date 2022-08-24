Patchy Fog This Morning

Patchy fog forming in areas across the Heartland this morning. Temperatures will start the day off in the upper 50s north to low/mid 60s south with mostly clear skies. Another mostly sunny day in the books as we enter the middle of the week. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer today ranging in the mid to upper 80s by the afternoon. A continuation of warming temperatures will occur through the end of the week with many areas reaching the low 90s. There is a small chance of an isolated shower early Friday. Better chances of rain and storms arrives Sunday into next week.

-Lisa

