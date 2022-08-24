Heartland Votes

Paducah man accused of killing woman, hiding her body under mattress at motel

Marcos Rios is accused of killing a woman and trying to hide her body under a mattress at a...
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of killing a woman and trying to hide her body under a mattress at a western Kentucky motel.

Marcos A. Rios, 41, was arrested on charges of murder/domestic violence and abuse of a corpse.

According to Paducah police, they were called at 11:11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23 after a maintenance man at the Deluxe Inn on Broadway in Paducah reported he found a body in a motel room.

Officers say the body was under a mattress in a room on the second floor.

They identified the victim as 55-year-old Tonia R. Cornwell of Paducah.

Paducah police say they found a woman's body under a mattress in a room on the second floor of...
According to police, surveillance video showed the victim, another woman and Rios enter the motel room the evening of August 18. The room was registered to Rios.

They said the second woman left and Rios left the room hours later, but Cornwell was never seen leaving.

Rios was found and interviewed at the Paducah Police Department late on Tuesday afternoon.

During the interview, detectives say he told them he had been dating Cornwell for three years. He told them he was with Cornwell at the motel on Thursday, Aug. 18 and that they argued. Detectives say he told them he strangled and stabbed Cornwell, then tried to hide her body under the mattress.

Rios was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

At the time of his arrest, police say he had a bus ticket and was planning to leave Wednesday morning for Mexico.

According to police, an autopsy on Wednesday morning at the state medical examiner’s office in Louisville confirmed Cornwell was strangled to death and stabbed postmortem.

The investigation is ongoing.

