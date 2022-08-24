Paducah approves $10.4 million grant for riverfront upgrades

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Paducah is going to see improvements along their riverfront for pedestrians and Ohio River traffic.

The Paducah Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, August 24 and accepted the 2019 Build Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant for $10.4 million to enhance and upgrade the Paducah Riverfront area.

This will allow further development projects to be constructed including a new riverboat landing facility, improved bike and pedestrian connections and improvements to a boat dock, which includes green space and seating.

The grant award was administered through the U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administration (MARAD).

There will be an engineering design and bidding process before the construction process can begin.

The design process is underway, with 30 percent completion deadline expected in September.

The project will take approximately 18-months to complete.

