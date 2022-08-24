Heartland Votes

Man accused of sexually abusing boy in McDonald’s bathroom

Bryan Sutton, 62, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and criminal sexual abuse after police...
Bryan Sutton, 62, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and criminal sexual abuse after police say he sexually abused a 6-year-old boy at a McDonald's.(Source: Chicago Police Department, WLS via CNN)
By WLS Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - A Michigan man is facing charges after police say he sexually abused a 6-year-old boy in a McDonald’s bathroom.

Bryan Sutton, of Flint, Michigan, was expected to appear in bond court Tuesday.

Police say a 6-year-old boy was in the bathroom Saturday evening at the McDonald’s flagship restaurant in Chicago when the 62-year-old Sutton went into a stall and sexually abused him.

When security tried to stop Sutton, he allegedly fought back. He was eventually detained and arrested when police showed up.

Sutton is charged with aggravated kidnapping and criminal sexual abuse.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family of seven traveling through the Heartland was taken to the hospital with carbon...
Family traveling through New Madrid County recover from carbon monoxide poisoning
The yellow star on the map represents the epicenter of a magnitude 2.0 earthquake in Cape...
Small earthquake registers near mall in Cape Girardeau
Police say 27-year-old Keith Denton was arrested Wednesday on several charges including murder,...
Downstairs neighbor killed when suspect fired AR-15 into floor, police say
Crews were called to an early morning fire at Patsy’s Journeyman Restaurant in Doniphan on...
Doniphan, Mo. restaurant fire under investigation
According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, shots were fired...
Police investigating shots fired in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida, setting him up...
Fla. gubernatorial candidate Crist calls DeSantis 'bully' in victory speech
student walking
Heartland students respond to White House proposal of thousands of dollars in loan forgiveness
U.S. Rep Charlie Crist, D-Fla., waves to photographers after voting Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in...
Florida Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge DeSantis
A new proposal by the White House suggests a lone forgiveness of $10,000.
Thousands in student loan debt could soon be wiped out