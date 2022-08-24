Heartland Votes

Ill. State Police on scene of deadly 2-vehicle crash on northbound I-57 north of Anna

Illinois State Police are on the scene of a deadly crash on northbound I-57, just north of the Anna/Vienna exit.
Illinois State Police are on the scene of a deadly crash on northbound I-57, just north of the Anna/Vienna exit.(Google Maps)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Traffic is being rerouted after a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 57 near Anna.

According to Illinois State Police, the deadly crash happened at mile post 31, just north of the Anna/Vienna exit and Illinois Route 146.

On the ISP District 22 Facebook page, they reported both vehicles involved in the crash are truck-tractor semi-trailer combinations.

Traffic is being rerouted at exit 30.

They ask that drivers use caution in the area while troopers investigate the crash and emergency personnel clear the scene.

