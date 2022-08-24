Heartland Votes

Heating back up!

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 8/24.
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Temperatures continue to climb, with each day being a littler hotter than the previous one. Today highs will hit the mid to upper 80s across the Heartland! Tonight will still be pretty nice, with temperatures falling back into the 60s. By Thursday afternoon, southern parts of the Heartland will likely hit the 90 degree mark, with feels like numbers a little warmer! There is a small chance for a few showers and thunderstorms over the next few days, but most areas will remain dry. There is a slightly better chance for scattered storms early next week.

