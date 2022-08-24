Heartland virus in Illinois; how to keep yourself safe from tick-borne illness

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - ”They’re very aggressive pursuit ticks, is how I think of them,” Dr. Holly Tuten said.

Dr. Tuten leads the tick-borne pathogen surveillance program for the Illinois Mosquito and Vector Control Association. She was also the first author on a paper documenting Heartland virus in Illinois.

“It can cause quite devastating illness including death,” she said.

The first case was identified in 2009 in Missouri where a farmer was bitten by a tick. This tick, a Lone Star tick, can be identified by a white dot or star shape on its back.

Dr. Tuten says this particular tick lives in a wide range of places.

“It’s not too picky, although it does tend to be more dense in forests,” Dr. Tuten said. “Simply because the higher the humidity, the higher the survival of the tick itself.”

In Jackson County, Ill., home of the most recent case, the health department says there’s precautions you can take.

“Wear the long pants, the long sleeves, the hats, and the boots when you go out,” said Jackson Co. Health Department’s Director of Environmental Health, Kerri Gale. “Wear repellant and make sure you check yourself for ticks as you come in.”

Dr. Tuten tells me, if you find any tick on you, there’s a few things you need to do.

“Any fine tipped tweezer, just kind of slide them right along the skin up to where the tick has inserted its mouth part,” she said. “Slide those tweezers up around it, clamp the mouth part shut, and then just pull straight up.”

Gale says if you get an infected tick bite, you won’t notice symptoms immediately.

“Usually two weeks after a tick bite is when those signs and symptoms would happen,” Gale said. “You would see the headache and the fatigue and you would need to check in with your local healthcare provider.”

The Illinois Department of Public Health has an interactive map that show common ticks in each county, and information about each type of tick.

The INHS Medical Entomology Program has resources available if you’ve been bitten by a tick or want a tick identified.

