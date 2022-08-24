Heartland Votes

Heartland students respond to White House proposal of thousands of dollars in loan forgiveness

A new proposal by the White House suggests a lone forgiveness of $10,000.
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new proposed bill from the white house could forgive $10,000 to families who make under $125,000 a year.

KFVS heard from local college students about how they felt about this possibility.

Southeast Missouri State University student Taylor Crocker said, “They brought up that they were trying to help with loan forgiveness and so I hope they would stay true to that and try to help all of us especially with us somewhat coming out of the pandemic.”

Crocker’s friend, Paige Broyles said this issue doesn’t effect her as much.

She said, “My grandparents were very passionate about going to college because my grandfather was a first generation college student, so for each of his grand kids he set up a little fund type of deal, and he added money to it every year until we were old enough to go to college.”

Brynn Forhan, a junior at Southeast, is mostly focused on the good it can provide.

“Everybody should just be peaceful and happy that the government is just trying to help some people out,” Forhan said.

This bill is said to be decided on by August 31.

