Gov. Parson talks income tax cuts in visit to Bridgeton business
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Missouri Governor Mike Parson continues pressuring lawmakers to cut income tax.
The governor has called lawmakers back to Jefferson City for a special session on September 6 to hammer out an income tax cut. Until then, he’s buzzing around the state, selling his plan to the people.
Wednesday, he was at Davidson Logistics in Bridgeton, a family-owned shipping, warehouse and assembly business. While there, he told News 4 that an income tax cut would empower businesses and could bring more workers into the state.
Parson’s plan involves taking income tax from 5.3% to 4.8%. The decrease will cost the state $700 billion, which he said we can afford due to record revenue.
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.