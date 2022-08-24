Gov. Parson talks income tax cuts in visit to Bridgeton business

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Missouri Governor Mike Parson continues pressuring lawmakers to cut income tax.

The governor has called lawmakers back to Jefferson City for a special session on September 6 to hammer out an income tax cut. Until then, he’s buzzing around the state, selling his plan to the people.

Wednesday, he was at Davidson Logistics in Bridgeton, a family-owned shipping, warehouse and assembly business. While there, he told News 4 that an income tax cut would empower businesses and could bring more workers into the state.

Parson’s plan involves taking income tax from 5.3% to 4.8%. The decrease will cost the state $700 billion, which he said we can afford due to record revenue.

