Heartland Votes

Gov. Parson talks income tax cuts in visit to Bridgeton business

Gov. Mike Parson is traveling around Missouri calling on financial relief for the state's biggest business.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Missouri Governor Mike Parson continues pressuring lawmakers to cut income tax.

The governor has called lawmakers back to Jefferson City for a special session on September 6 to hammer out an income tax cut. Until then, he’s buzzing around the state, selling his plan to the people.

Gov. Parson officially calls for special session on tax cuts, credits

Wednesday, he was at Davidson Logistics in Bridgeton, a family-owned shipping, warehouse and assembly business. While there, he told News 4 that an income tax cut would empower businesses and could bring more workers into the state.

Parson’s plan involves taking income tax from 5.3% to 4.8%. The decrease will cost the state $700 billion, which he said we can afford due to record revenue.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Heartland virus is likely spread by the Lone Star tick. This is an estimated Lone Star tick...
Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.
Crews were called to an early morning fire at Patsy’s Journeyman Restaurant in Doniphan on...
Doniphan, Mo. restaurant fire under investigation
One person died in a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 57 near Anna.
Passenger dies in crash on I-57 near Anna involving 2 semis
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
Nicky V. Hines, a Cape Girardeau native, is set to perform at the Grand Ole Opry on Thursday,...
Cape Girardeau native to perform at Grand Ole Opry

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Lone Star Ticks can be identified by a white dot or star shape on their back.
Heartland virus in Illinois; how to keep yourself safe from tick-borne illness
Some new businesses can be seen in downtown Cape Girardeau.
New businesses come to Cape Girardeau
Paducah police are investigating a homicide from Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Paducah Police investigate homicide
Jackson County, Ill. reports a positive case for a rare tick-borne illness.
Positive case of tick-borne illness in Jackson County, Ill.