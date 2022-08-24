First Alert: Patchy morning fog; sunny, warmer afternoon

(KFVS) - Patchy fog is forming in areas across the Heartland this morning.

After the fog burns off, skies will be mostly sunny and it will be warmer this afternoon.

Highs will be in mid to upper 80s.

Temperatures will continue to warm up the rest of the week

Some areas will reach the low 90s.

There is a small chance of an isolated shower early Friday, but the best chances for rain and storms arrives Sunday into next week.

