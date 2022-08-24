Heartland Votes

First Alert: Patchy morning fog; sunny, warmer afternoon

Patchy fog is possible this morning.
Patchy fog is possible this morning.((Source: CNews/William Foeste))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:48 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Patchy fog is forming in areas across the Heartland this morning.

After the fog burns off, skies will be mostly sunny and it will be warmer this afternoon.

Highs will be in mid to upper 80s.

Temperatures will continue to warm up the rest of the week

Some areas will reach the low 90s.

There is a small chance of an isolated shower early Friday, but the best chances for rain and storms arrives Sunday into next week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were called to an early morning fire at Patsy’s Journeyman Restaurant in Doniphan on...
Doniphan, Mo. restaurant fire under investigation
The Heartland virus is likely spread by the Lone Star tick. This is an estimated Lone Star tick...
Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.
Researchers find hope in a way to possibly cure food allergies.
Study finds cure for food allergies, but nobody wants to take it
Roy Thomas Jackson, of Edwards, Mo., faces charges of BWI involving the death of another and...
Driver involved in deadly boating crash at Lake of the Ozarks faces charges
A family of seven traveling through the Heartland was taken to the hospital with carbon...
Family traveling through New Madrid County recover from carbon monoxide poisoning

Latest News

Plenty of sunshine in the Heartland today!
Patchy Fog This Morning
Plenty of sunshine in the Heartland today!
First Alert: Clear skies, comfortable temps this evening
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Heating up as we head through the week.
A beautiful butterfly on a calm summer day in Humbolt, Tenn.
Calm Weather Today