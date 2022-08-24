Du Quoin State Fair set to kick off on Friday

DU QUOIN, IL. (KFVS) -The Du Quoin State fair is set to kick off Friday and leaders of the fairground are excited to open the gates.

It’s the 100th anniversary of the Du Quoin State Fair and the Director of the fair tells me there is something for everyone this year whether that’s entertainment, food, rides or much much more.

“I think the whole region is looking forward to something fun to do outside,” said Josh Gross, Du Quoin State Fair Manager.

Gross said new this year a new company is providing the carnival rides.

“First and foremost and they’ve brought a number of great rides, I think the rides are significantly improved over what we’ve had in recent years. So the fair goers should really enjoy that,” said Gross.

Gross also said the fair food is stepping up another level this year. He also added fan favorites will also be there.

“So we’ve added some new vendors along Main Street, we’ve got some Chinese vendors, got some Mexican vendors, got a couple new gyro stands, one that everybody should definitely do is walk through the carnival footprint. Because being a new carnival they bring their own food. And they have 7 different food trucks spread out throughout the carnival footprint. And I can tell you this carnival has won awards for their food just about everywhere they ever went,” said Gross.

For the animal lovers, there’s a staple that’s been at the fair for a number of years.

Jay Phillips is the owner of Show Me Safari, and he said they brought some unique animals.

“You’ll see animals from around the world. Baby zeedonks, baby camel, kangaroos, some tortoises, goats, sheep and you never know what you’ll find out here,” said Phillips.

Phillips also said they’re putting on the world-famous pig races again this year.

“They’re here for you guys out here this year at the DuQuoin state fair. We put on probably 4 shows a day,” said Phillips.

Around the fairgrounds, there was $10 million in renovations.

“Combined with the renovations we have done on the grounds, the front grate looks as close to brand new as it can, the signage has been replaced, it’s been missing for decades. Here in the grand stand, we’ve renovated the stage, renovated the ceiling, above the seats, redid tuck pointing, and we’ve got some things like the neon lights working that those haven’t worked really I bet in at least 20 years,” said Gross.

Gross also mentions that some parking passes are already sold out.

“Parking passes are going fast. So there’s lots that are already sold out, if you’re interested in coming out and getting a seasonal pass, I wouldn’t wait until your first day of the fair. I would try and come out today or tomorrow and try to see if you can get one,” said Gross.

But the fair manager tells me he listened to fairgoers on what they wanted to see back on the fair grounds.

“I’ve tried to do is just get the feedback from the region, the things that we all enjoyed as we were kids and try to bring as many of those things back as I could,” said Gross.

The entertainment lineup is full of different acts. Including: Cole Swindell, Randy Houser, Chase Rice, Jeff Foxworthy, racing and more.

Tickets for these events can be found here.

