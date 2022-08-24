Cape Girardeau native to perform at Grand Ole Opry

(KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau native is preparing for one of the biggest performances of his career.

Nicky V. Hines is set to perform at the Grand Ole Opry on Thursday, August 25.

He’ll take the same stage rich with history of where many great music artists have appeared.

Hines says during his music career he’s had the chance to play on many stages and in front of huge crowds, but playing at the Grand Ole Opry is something he’s always dreamed of.

“I think it’ll be more of a spiritual thing playing at the Grand Ole Opry,” said Hines. “I know that sounds maybe a little cheesy, but it’s definitely surreal and just because of the history it does carry more weight than just touring a big stage somewhere for me.”

That’s not the only big thing Hines has to look forward to.

He also gained a fiancé Tuesday.

Congratulations to the couple!

