Heartland Votes

Candle plant cited for violations after deadly tornadoes

Eight people died when the candle factory collapsed during the tornado on December 10, 2021.
Eight people died when the candle factory collapsed during the tornado on December 10, 2021.(KFVS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) - A candle factory where several workers were killed during tornadoes that hit Kentucky in December has been cited for violations of federal labor law.

Seven serious offenses are alleged, carrying potential fines of $40,000.

Information on the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration website says Mayfield Consumer Products has contested all seven.

The alleged violations include maintenance, safeguards and operational features for exit routes; emergency action plans; and bloodborne pathogens.

Calls to the company seeking comment Tuesday were unanswered.

The citations, filed in June, note that six employees were killed as the result of blunt-force trauma when the building collapsed.

Cape Girardeau native to perform at Grand Ole Opry
Nicky V. Hines, a Cape Girardeau native, is set to perform at the Grand Ole Opry on Thursday,...
