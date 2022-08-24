Heartland Votes

Back to the 90s this week.

By Grant Dade
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Afternoon Heartland. It was another fantastic day across the Heartland with temperatures at or slightly below average. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies and pleasant temperatures. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 60s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny again across the Heartland. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. As we head through the end of the week into the weekend, we will see highs closer to 90 for much of the Heartland. There will also be a slight chance for a shower or storms each afternoon.

First Alert 5 p.m. Forecast on 8/24
First Alert 4 p.m. Forecast on 8/24
Heating back up!
First Alert noon forecast 8/24