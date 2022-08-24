Back to the 90s this week.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Afternoon Heartland. It was another fantastic day across the Heartland with temperatures at or slightly below average. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies and pleasant temperatures. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 60s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny again across the Heartland. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. As we head through the end of the week into the weekend, we will see highs closer to 90 for much of the Heartland. There will also be a slight chance for a shower or storms each afternoon.

