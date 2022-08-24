Advance to hold annual Labor Day Picnic

ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) - The countdown is on for the 60th Annual Advance Labor Day Picnic.

This year’s event will be held Sunday, September 4 through Monday, September 5 at Umfleet Park.

There will be live music, parade, car show, 5K, quilt show, softball and basketball tournaments, food, fun and more.

Organizers of the annual event said they worked hard to get more food vendors who offer a wider variety of menu items.

There will also be some new events.

“We have a new thing called ‘GellyBall,’ and it’s like paintball only it’s biodegradable, it doesn’t hurt, it’s a squishy ball, so that’ll be fun,” said picnic organizer Mitzie Seger.

The Advance Labor Day Parade starts at 10 a.m. and the quilt show is at 8 a.m. on Monday.

The Peace Love Color Run 5K run/walk and 3/4 mile fun run is Sunday, with registration and packet pickup at 8 a.m.

The registration deadline for some of the events is Friday, August 26. Details can be found online by clicking here.

