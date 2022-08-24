Heartland Votes

16-year-old robbed at gunpoint at St. Louis bus stop

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A teenager was robbed at gunpoint while at a St. Louis bus stop Tuesday.

The 16-year-old was at a bus stop at North Kingshighway and Lillian when a gray Hyundai pulled alongside him around 6:30 p.m. Four suspects wearing ski masks and black hooded sweatshirts then threatened the boy by pointing guns at him and demanding his property. Police report that two of the suspects got out of the car and stole a bag that contained money and personal property.

The suspects drove off following the robbery.

No other information has been released.

