Heartland Votes

12th Annual Fall in Love with Downtown Sikeston Wine Festival scheduled for Sept. 10

The 12th Annual Fall in Love with Downtown Sikeston Wine Festival will be Saturday, September 10.
The 12th Annual Fall in Love with Downtown Sikeston Wine Festival will be Saturday, September 10.(KEYC, File)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - The 12th Annual Fall in Love with Downtown Sikeston Wine Festival will be Saturday, September 10.

According to a release from Historic Downtown Sikeston, the event will start at 6 p.m. and run until 10 p.m. They said this year, they added VIP hour at 5 p.m. for anyone interested in sponsoring the event.

Tickets will get you a souvenir wine festival wine glass, free samples from the participating wineries, the opportunity to buy win from the wineries, hors d’oeuvres from Susies Bake Shoppe and live music from the band Hickory Smoke.

There will also be food trucks on site.

Tickets are $20 per person. You must be 21 years old to enter.

You can contact Historic Downtown Sikeston at director@downtownsikeston.org or 573-380-3801 for more information.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Heartland virus is likely spread by the Lone Star tick. This is an estimated Lone Star tick...
Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.
Crews were called to an early morning fire at Patsy’s Journeyman Restaurant in Doniphan on...
Doniphan, Mo. restaurant fire under investigation
Researchers find hope in a way to possibly cure food allergies.
Study finds cure for food allergies, but nobody wants to take it
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
McCracken County and Graves County deputies worked together to clear the area of marijuana...
Deputies investigate illegal marijuana growing operation in western Ky.