12th Annual Fall in Love with Downtown Sikeston Wine Festival scheduled for Sept. 10

SIKESTON, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - The 12th Annual Fall in Love with Downtown Sikeston Wine Festival will be Saturday, September 10.

According to a release from Historic Downtown Sikeston, the event will start at 6 p.m. and run until 10 p.m. They said this year, they added VIP hour at 5 p.m. for anyone interested in sponsoring the event.

Tickets will get you a souvenir wine festival wine glass, free samples from the participating wineries, the opportunity to buy win from the wineries, hors d’oeuvres from Susies Bake Shoppe and live music from the band Hickory Smoke.

There will also be food trucks on site.

Tickets are $20 per person. You must be 21 years old to enter.

You can contact Historic Downtown Sikeston at director@downtownsikeston.org or 573-380-3801 for more information.

