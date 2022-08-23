Heartland Votes

Southern 7 Head Start restructures traditional head start in Golconda

Southern Seven Head Start began restructuring its Pope County traditional head start center in Golconda following a staff shortage at the facility.(Pixabay)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GOLCONDA, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Head Start began restructuring its Pope County traditional head start center in Golconda following a staff shortage at the facility.

According to a release from S7HD, officials made the decision to restructure the center to serve the early head start population. They said every effort was made to serve the children at that location.

Parents with children enrolled in the 3-5-year-old program have been notified.

The department said head start serves children ages 3 to 5. It coordinated efforts with Pope County Pre-K and other Southern 7 Head Start sites to transition the children to an alternate site before the start of the school year, which begins at most locations on August 24.

They said the S7HD Early Head Start program is waiting on DCFS licensing at its current facility on the Pope County School District’s campus.

Future plans are to renovate a new site in Golconda so they can expand their services more in collaboration with the health department.

According to the health department, the early head start program will provide services for children age 6 weeks to 3 years.

Head start officials said they expect the site to be open in early September for the restructured service.

