Small quake registers in northern St. Francois County, Mo.

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small quake rattled in northeastern St. Francois County on Monday evening, August 23.

According to the USGS, just before 5:30 p.m., a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered 3.4 miles northeast of Terre du Lac.

The depth of the quake was 7.45 miles.

No one has reported feeling the quake to the USGS.

