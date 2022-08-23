Heartland Votes

Small quake registers in northern St. Francois County, Mo.

According to the USGS, just before 5:30 p.m., a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered 3.4 miles northeast of Terre du Lac in St. Francois County.
According to the USGS, just before 5:30 p.m., a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered 3.4 miles northeast of Terre du Lac in St. Francois County.(Source: USGS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small quake rattled in northeastern St. Francois County on Monday evening, August 23.

According to the USGS, just before 5:30 p.m., a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered 3.4 miles northeast of Terre du Lac.

The depth of the quake was 7.45 miles.

No one has reported feeling the quake to the USGS.

For more information on the earthquake, click here for the USGS website.

