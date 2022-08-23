Ribbon cutting scheduled for neighborhood solar project in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A ribbon cutting ceremony will celebrate the completion of the neighborhood solar project.

Hosted by Southeast Missouri State University and Ameren Missouri, the ceremony will be at 9 a.m. on Thursday, August 25.

Ameren Missouri’s Neighborhood Solar Project is located on campus.

Construction began in October 2021 when solar canopies were installed on the north and south parking lots of Southeast’s Show Me Center on N. Sprigg Street.

According to a release from Southeast Missouri State, it provides power to 130 homes in Cape Girardeau.

The public is invited to attend the ribbon cutting in front of the Show Me Center on the southside parking lot.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.