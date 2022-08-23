Heartland Votes

Ribbon cutting scheduled for neighborhood solar project in Cape Girardeau

The Neighborhood Solar Program is part of Ameren Missouri’s smart energy plan to build small-scale solar operations at nonprofits, schools and other community partners.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A ribbon cutting ceremony will celebrate the completion of the neighborhood solar project.

Hosted by Southeast Missouri State University and Ameren Missouri, the ceremony will be at 9 a.m. on Thursday, August 25.

Ameren Missouri’s Neighborhood Solar Project is located on campus.

Construction began in October 2021 when solar canopies were installed on the north and south parking lots of Southeast’s Show Me Center on N. Sprigg Street.

According to a release from Southeast Missouri State, it provides power to 130 homes in Cape Girardeau.

The public is invited to attend the ribbon cutting in front of the Show Me Center on the southside parking lot.

