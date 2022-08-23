Heartland Votes

Popular Arkansas cave reopens following pandemic woes

By Hayden Savage
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KAIT) - A landmark in North Central Arkansas is welcoming back visitors for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blanchard Springs Caverns was forced to close its cave portion of the park at the beginning of the pandemic due to the inability to socially distance visitors.

The cave offers a cool 58-degree temperature year round during the tour, which is led by cave experts, detailing facts and history about the cave.

Supervisory Guide Megan Foll says there are many more things to explore while in the park.

“We do have, as well as the caverns, we have hiking, biking, picnicking, fishing, swimming, camping, and the National Forest here,” said Fall.

She also says the current cave tour is something to not miss out on.

“The tour we have right now is called the dripstone trail. It sees the upper level of our cavern system. It’s an hour-long tour, about a half a mile walk,” said Fall. “Very easy, very slow, and beautiful part of the cave. It is the most heavily decorated section of our cavern.”

To purchase tickets and learn more, visit their website.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The yellow star on the map represents the epicenter of a magnitude 2.0 earthquake in Cape...
Small earthquake registers near mall in Cape Girardeau
The exact location of the quake was about 3 miles southwest of Imboden, Ark. and 35 miles...
3.1 earthquake felt at Missouri-Arkansas border
A family of seven traveling through the Heartland was taken to the hospital with carbon...
7 travelers suffer carbon monoxide poisoning in New Madrid County
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says 43-year-old Jason Blair is considered to be in danger...
Missing person search ends as Johnson County man found dead
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying

Latest News

A thief stole catalytic converters from a distribution center belonging to Dobbs Tire and...
Caught on camera: Thief steals catalytic converters from Dobbs distribution center
SIU students react to the potential of an extension of a more than two-year-long pause on...
SIU students react to potential extension of pause on federal student loans
Officials from the Illinois State Police appear before the Joint Committee on Administrative...
Illinois lawmakers, state police address loophole in FOID clear and present danger rule
Family hospitalized after suffering carbon monoxide poisoning traveling on I-55
Family hospitalized after suffering carbon monoxide poisoning traveling on I-55